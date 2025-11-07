The Florida Panthers (7-6-1) and Los Angeles Kings (6-5-4) both endured four-game losing streaks in October and have struggled to find their form in the early stages of the 2025-26 NHL season. Therefore, the stakes felt higher than usual for an early November matchup. They each came out of the gate hot, combining to create an incredibly entertaining first period. Nostalgia and experience reigned supreme in Crypto.com Arena.

After 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett scored a little more than two minutes into the action, two-time Frank J. Selke Trophy recipient Anze Kopitar tapped in the puck to tie the score about midway through the period. Former Hart Memorial Trophy winner Corey Perry, who is now representing his seventh different NHL franchise, lit the lamp on a breakaway goal to put the Kings on top shortly after. Panthers left winger Brad Marchand capped off the bedlam by sneaking the biscuit into the net.

Florida and LA went into intermission with two goals apiece, and some impressive history. It marked the first time ever that three players 37 years or older — Kopitar, Perry and Marchand — scored in the first period of the same game, according to OptaSTATS. Father Time was clearly not in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Brad Marchand helps Panthers earn a much-needed W

Marchand added another goal in the third period to solidify a 5-2 road victory for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. These aging talents are all still skilled enough to make a sizable impact in the twilight of their respective careers. Sustaining a high level of play is the tricky part, however. Marchand is not having much of a problem in that area.

The two-time champ and Panthers X-factor now has nine goals on the campaign, including six in his last five games. He has been rejuvenated since landing in Sunrise at last year's trade deadline.

Since captain Aleksander Barkov suffered ACL and MCL injuries in September, others need to step up. Brad Marchand certainly did so against the Kings. He will try to maintain his youthful production when Florida faces the San Jose Sharks (5-6-3) this Saturday night.