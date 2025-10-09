The Montreal Canadiens are taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs to open their 2025-26 regular season. The Canadiens have high expectations this year, as they believe they have the means to safely contend for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, their first game began in disaster when the Maple Leafs scored within the first minute.

That lead has evaporated, however. And the tying goal came from one of Montreal's young contributors. Oliver Kapanen scored his first NHL goal on a shorthanded breakaway to tie the game 1-1 in the first period of play.

🚨 FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT 🚨 Oliver Kapanen grabs his first, shorthanded! 📺: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/S1QkqiL41k — NHL (@NHL) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kapanen, a former second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, made his debut with Montreal in 2024-25. He skated in 18 games for the Habs in the regular season, notching two assists. He also appeared in three of its five playoff games, adding another assist.

Canadiens see bright future for Oliver Kapanen

The Canadiens are looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026. However, they are going to be led mostly by their young core. Kapanen is not a name many hockey fans may recognize. But he's a player Montreal holds in rather high regard.

“I think he’s got the potential of being a complete player,” head coach Martin St. Louis said, via The Athletic's Arpon Basu. “I think he’s a guy that could (penalty) kill, could play on the power play, but very, very predictable off the puck, defensively, what he’s going to do, manages risk really well. That’s why I say, ‘200-foot player.’”

Kapanen is skating on Montreal's third line to start the season. But he is being given quite the task. He is anchoring the line with star rookie Ivan Demidov. Demidov is expected to become a superstar in the NHL, and Kapanen is expected to generate plenty of chances for him on this line.

The Canadiens believe they have something special built for the next few seasons. And they think Kapanen can play a role in the team's return to glory. He's certainly a player Habs fans will want to keep their eye on as the 2025-26 season progresses.