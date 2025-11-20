Despite getting off to one of their best starts in recent memory, there is significant concern surrounding the Montreal Canadiens as of late. The team is dealing with a plethora of long-term injuries, with Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook recently joining Kaiden Guhle and Patrik Laine on the shelf.

The Habs are paper thin at the center position due to the absences of Dach and Newhook; currently, Oliver Kapanen, Jake Evans and Joe Veleno round out the group after superstar 1C Nick Suzuki.

As The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Wednesday, Montreal continues to try to improve the forward group — and that could mean bringing either a center or a winger to Quebec.

“The longstanding search for a No. 2 center for the Canadiens hasn’t gone away, but the reality in talking to other front office sources around the league is that Montreal is also open to a trade for winger,” wrote the hockey insider.

“Which is to say, the Habs are openminded in their approach to boosting their forward group. The truth is that the Canadiens were making these types of calls around the league even before their recent significant injuries, but that has obviously exacerbated the situation.”

Canadiens won't make a panic move

The Canadiens' management duo of Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes has been known for patience, and as LeBrun writes, they aren't going to make a panic move to try to improve the roster right away.

“Deep down, they know they’re not Stanley Cup contenders yet, so they’re not going to do anything foolish. Any bigger trade they’d consider would have to help the team this year — and beyond. Now, I also think the Habs have examined the cheaper options, too; less dramatic moves that could fill a hole to help with the injuries.”

The problem is, with such a crowded playoff picture in both conferences — and many teams still having legitimate postseason hopes in 2025-26 — there are a lack of sellers across the league in the short term.

While bottom-feeder clubs like the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues are listening, neither is in a hurry to offload players with the NHL Trade Deadline still almost four months away.

LeBrun points to a couple of effective forwards the Canadiens could target, including Flames' Nazem Kadri, Blues' Jordan Kyrou, and even Nashville Predators winger Jonathan Marchessault, who hails from Quebec.

But it doesn't look like anything is imminent, and although LeBrun's “sense is the Canadiens are making calls around the league,” the options aren't deep this early in the season.

Now 10-6-3 and third place in the Atlantic Division following four straight losses, Montreal badly needs to right the ship or it won't be long until they're on the outside looking in at an Eastern Conference playoff berth.

The Habs are back in action against the visiting Washington Capitals on Thursday night, as they look to avoid losing five consecutive games for the first time this year.