Wide receiver AJ Brown hasn't been too pleased with his role in the Philadelphia Eagles' offense in 2025. Perhaps if he was catching passes from legendary quarterback Tom Brady, Brown would feel much more content.

He at least got that opportunity before the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12. In the process, Brady got to prove that he still has some juice in the cannon, via NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Tom Brady throwing passes to #Eagles WR AJ Brown before today's game in Dallas. Brady still has it 💪 pic.twitter.com/kmiFMGjsCF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Heading into Week 12, Brown has caught 38 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his touchdowns and 121 yards came in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings. Outside of that game, Brown has only surpassed 100 receiving yards once. He has two games under 10 receiving yards, three under 20 and six games under 50.

Article Continues Below

Despite his depleted receiving numbers, the Eagles hold an impressive 8-2 record. Since the trade deadline has now passed, there's no choice but Brown to continue functioning in Philadelphia's scheme. He will still be a high level talent, but his frustrations will continue unless the Eagles decide to feature him more.

As for Brady, he played with plenty of standout wide receivers throughout his career. If both were at the prime of their careers, it's easy to imagine the accolades they could merit. Due to father time, that will remain just an interesting hypothetical.

The Eagles are looking to defend their Super Bowl title. Having Brown in their offense seems like it would only benefit Philadelphia. Along the way, Brady will be calling the action as a growing broadcaster. Perhaps he'll look to throw some more pregame passes down the line as well.