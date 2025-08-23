After a few rough seasons, 2024-25 was a brighter one for the Montreal Canadiens. Under the guidance of head coach Martin St. Louis and his staff, the Canadiens notched a 40-31-11 record, good enough to clinch the Eastern Conference's final Wild Card spot.

Although the top-seeded Washington Capitals beat Montreal in the first round, there's still a lot of excitement around the team heading into the new campaign. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki spoke to The Athletic's Arpon Basu about the team's offseason acquisitions.

“It’s exciting,” Suzuki told Basu on Thursday. “We’ve been trading guys away for a long time, so now that we’re adding guys – really good NHL players – to the team, it’s exciting for everyone. Talking to Dobber and Bolduc coming in, they’re really excited to join the group. It’s an exciting time for the Canadiens, the players and the fans can all see that. Now I’m just excited to get the season going.”

Suzuki has taken his lumps during his time in Montreal, working his way up to team captain. He led the team with 89 points last season and is undoubtedly looking to do more this year.

The additions of defenseman Noah Dobson and winger Zack Bolduc have been among a few moves to make the team younger and more dynamic. While the loss of veterans like David Savard and Christian Dvorak stings, it's now up to Suzuki and others to fill the leadership role.

Will the captain help Montreal get even further than the first round in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Can Nick Suzuki, Canadiens build off improved 2024-25?

Dobson and Bolduc are two ready-made contributors that should be able to make a difference from day one. The Dobson deal was the bigger of the two moves, as the former New York Islander was highly sought after. The 25-year-old looks to be on the defense's top pair, teaming up with veteran Mike Matheson. Meanwhile, Bolduc should be at home on the second or third line after a strong rookie showing.

Both players are young (Bolduc is 22) and hungry. Dobson could be the Canadiens' long-term number one defenseman. His ceiling is that bright. While it's unlikely that Bolduc will join the top line with Suzuki, it could happen at some point down the line.

With these new additions, Montreal looks deeper and more dangerous. Will it be enough to mount a convincing run towards a Stanley Cup next spring?