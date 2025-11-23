While former Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem mentors second-year center Kel'el Ware, he's telling revealing stories about head coach Erik Spoelstra while facing Hall of Fame forward Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. Nowitzki, now a fellow co-worker to Haslem on the NBA on Prime Video broadcast, remembered who was late to contend his game-winning shot in Game 2 of the 2011 NBA Finals.

It was Haslem, who was late to defend Nowitzki's shot, but he had a revealing explanation, following the Heat's timeout moments before Game 2's final play, he said, per NBA on Prime.

“Game two of the 2011 finals. Game is tied in the final seconds. You drove to the basket for the game-winning finger roll. Who was late to help on defense?” Haslem asked, to which Nowitzki replied, “Oh my God. Udonis Haslem was on the basket.”

Then, Haslem came clean about his mindset before his late defensive switch onto Nowitki after the Hall of Fame forward asked, “Why did you do that to me?”

“I'm going to tell you the truth. Now, let me tell the story since you want to bring it up. Me and Erik Spoelstra almost got in a fist fight,” Haslem revealed. “That was supposed to be my defensive assignment. And right before we came out of the huddle, Spo said, “Chris Bosh, you take Dirk.” I was pissed off from that point on. Yeah, I was late cuz I should have been on Dirk the whole time.”

Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavs tied the series 1-1 before winning the next three out of four games to win defeat the Heat, and capture its first and only championship.

Article Continues Below

Kel'el Ware reveals relationship with Heat legend Udonis Haslem

Heat center Kel'el Ware openly accepts Udonis Haslem's challenge after rebounding struggles throughout his second season in the NBA. Ware says Haslem has been a supportive crutch for him this season, as the promising center continues to show growth for the Heat.

“I mean, it's good to, you know, always have most people in my corner, you know, especially UD, who's somebody who hangs their head on rebounding. After every game, him texting me and just listening to what he has to say. And actually taking that in, and wanting to get better myself,” Ware said.

Ware and the Heat defeated the 76ers 127-117 on Sunday.