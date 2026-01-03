Week 18 is the final chance for numerous players around the league to capitalize on incentives in their contracts in the 2025-26 campaign. Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was one of those players who reeled in a nice payday during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 27-year-old running back needed just seven total yards on Saturday to activate a $1 million incentive. He officially recorded those seven yards in the first half of the contest, giving him an extra $1 million in incentives, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Panthers RB Rico Dowdle has $1.25 million on the line today vs. Tampa. Dowdle needs seven total yards to collect a $1 million incentive and one touchdown to collect another $250,000…$1 million now cashed.”

Article Continues Below

Dowdle entered the fourth quarter with just 10 total yards. He then guaranteed himself the $1 million payday thanks to a screen pass that he took 25 yards down the field. The five-year veteran has not recorded a touchdown in this game, though. As mentioned by Schefter, if he does find paydirt, that will be an extra $250,000 for the Panthers' running back.

Rico Dowdle signed a one-year, $2.75 milloin contract with the Panthers in the 2025 offseason. He spent his first four years in the league with the Dallas Cowboys, serving more as a backup option for three of those four years. The veteran running back made his first career start in the 2024-25 campaign, where he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and flashed major potential as a viable starter in the league.

That trend seemingly continued in his first season with the Panthers. Dowdle entered the Week 18 game with 1,066 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground (career-high), while also hauling in a touchdown through the air.