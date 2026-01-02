Make no mistake about it, the Montreal Canadiens are ready to make some noise in the 2025-26 season. The young roster made a surprising run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and is building on it this season. While some questions remain about their goaltending, the Canadiens are accomplishing some historic feats while sitting third in the Atlantic Division.

Montreal faced off against the Carolina Hurricanes on New Year's Day and found themselves in a hole early. However, they accomplished something they hadn't done in a long time in the eventual 7-5 victory, according to Sportsnet Stats, as noted in a post on X.

The Canadiens rallied for a comeback win from a multi-goal deficit in back-to-back road games for the first time since January 2-3, 1998. Montreal took a 2-0 lead early, but Carolina rallied with four consecutive goals to take back control. While most teams would've crumbled, the Canadiens scored three unanswered before the end of the second period to regain the lead.

They wouldn't relinquish the lead anymore in the game. Juraj Slafkovsky added some insurance at the start of the third, and Lane Hutson sealed the game with an empty-netter late. It was their second consecutive win and seventh straight game with at least a point.

The Canadiens also rallied for a win on December 30 against the Florida Panthers. They found themselves in a 2-0 hole with less than five minutes remaining, but captain Nick Suzuki scored the tying goal with a little over a minute remaining and then scored the winner in overtime to lead his team to a victory.