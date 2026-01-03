Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans saw the makings of a losing campaign during the first month of the season, which ironically was when the team was winning almost every week. Baker Mayfield masked much of the blemishes by perming brilliantly in high-pressure situations. He scrambled his way to one big play after another, and as a result, the Bucs raced off to a 5-1 record. The veteran QB has scuffled in the second half of the season, however, and the squad has consequently cratered.

Mayfield should not have to shoulder all the blame, but if he is not on point, this flawed group has little chance of surviving. The two-time Pro Bowler looked like his early-season self, at least during a pivotal play late in the second quarter of Saturday's must-win game versus the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers. Mayfield danced his way out of multiple sacks on third-and-5 with less than 20 seconds left in the first half, ultimately firing a 22-yard completion to tight end Cade Otton.

Article Continues Below

Tampa Bay's Chase McLaughlin kicked a 36-yard field goal shortly after, and the home team went into the break up 13-7. Mayfield is an expert at turning a troubling situation into a momentum-swinging play. He has adapted throughout his career, and despite all the adversity that has been thrown at him, the 30-year-old is still pushing through. The Buccaneers are trusting him to boost them to a potentially season-saving victory in Raymond James Stadium.