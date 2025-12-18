The Nashville Predators signed Steven Stamkos a couple summers ago with the expectation that he would lead them to postseason success. Stamkos was coming off an 80+ point season. And he did not show any signs of slowing down after 16 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Unfortunately, things have not gone to plan by any means.

Stamkos has not played to expectations in Nashville. He hasn't played terribly, to be fair. He scored 27 goals last season, and he is on pace to score 30 goals this season. However, his overall point production has cratered. He scored 53 points in 2024-25, and is currently on pace for just 42 this year.

The future Hall of Famer is far from the only Predators player to struggle, of course. But he was the biggest fish of the 2024 NHL Free Agency pool. He was expected to be a central point of a playoff contender. Instead, he is a fixture of the NHL trade rumor mill halfway through his four year contract.

Stamkos could find his game again on a contender. Whether he returns to 80-point form is another matter. All this said, he is still a consistent goal scorer who could aid a team needing depth. With this in mind, here are some early Steven Stamkos destinations before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Red Wings have been connected to Steven Stamkos

The Detroit Red Wings lost on Wednesday night to the Utah Mammoth. However, they have been on a roll in the month of December. They are 6-2-1 this month, and this has helped them claim the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings are looking to break a nine season playoff drought. Detroit was connected to Quinn Hughes, though the star defenseman was eventually traded to the Minnesota Wild. They could stand to make a move, however. And Stamkos could fill an important need.

Detroit does not have a consistent second-line center, with sophomore Marco Kasper struggling this year. Stamkos would provide needed leadership for their young stars. Most importantly, his scoring is a massive need for this team. Only three players on Detroit's roster — Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, and Dylan Larkin — have more than 10 goals.

The Red Wings were connected to Stamkos in 2016, and again in 2024. The Winged Wheel has the cap space, picks, and prospects to make a deal work. It could help get them over the hump and into the postseason this year.

Canadiens have a need down the middle

The Montreal Canadiens have had themselves an up-and-down season thus far. Montreal is currently in a down period, having lost six of its last 10 games. Still, they are in the thick of the playoff race, and a move could help them leapfrog a couple teams.

The Canadiens have a need down the middle of the ice. Stamkos can do a job at center for the next season or two, and he would be surrounded by playmakers. Ivan Demidov feeding Stamkos sounds like a tantilizing prospect, for instance.

The Canadiens would need to clear some cap space to make the finances work. However, they have shown the willingness to swing big moves before. Montreal could certainly take a stab at Stamkos and see what he can do in Red and White.

Devils are reportedly interested in a trade

The first two teams are purely speculative. The Canadiens have a need down the middle, and Detroit has a history of being connected to Stamkos. Steve Yzerman, Detroit's general manager, was his general manager in Tampa Bay for a long time, as well. However, the Devils are currently connected to the future Hall of Famer.

The Devils are reportedly interested in a trade for Stamkos, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. “My understanding is that the New Jersey Devils have discussed his name internally, among many other trade targets, of course. The Devils were also among the suitors for Stamkos when he was a free agent in 2024. So there’s a bit of history there,” LeBrun reported.

New Jersey was once one of the best teams in the NHL. However, they have slipped down the standings as their injuries pile up. If the Devils can get everyone healthy, adding Stamkos for a potential Stanley Cup run makes a lot of sense.

It's unlikely a trade would cost a ton in terms of assets. But New Jersey does need to clear cap space to make this work. Unfortunately, this will be difficult, as the team leads the league in no trade/no movement clauses handed out. If New Jersey can convince someone to waive, though, Stamkos could provide an important edge for the Devils come playoff time.