The Vegas Golden Knights head into another season with Stanley Cup aspirations. After a disappointing second-round exit last year, they have reloaded for a run at their second championship. Next summer could be an interesting one in Vegas, as one of their prized acquisitions hits free agency. Golden Knights center Jack Eichel spoke about playing in his contract year.

“For me, it's business as usual,” Eichel told NHL.com's Dan Rosen. “Things like that kind of take care of themselves when you're focused on the right things. I know that will sort itself out. Moreso, my mentality is we're starting training camp, we're starting the season, and how do I be the best version of myself to help our team win, be a good teammate. We'll see what happens going forward.”

Eichel continued, saying his desire is to remain with the Golden Knights. “It's no secret that I like it here in Vegas. It's a great organization. I really enjoy living here and being a part of this community.”

“As a player, it's a very competitive environment,” Eichel continued. “The organization does a good job of taking care of their players, and our goal is to win the Stanley Cup every year, and that's a great thing.”

The Golden Knights traded for Eichel after a rocky end to his tenure with the Buffalo Sabres. He joined the team in 2021 and made his first playoff appearance in 2023. That was when the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup, and Eichel was a key part of that squad.

Throughout their brief history, the Golden Knights have worked around the salary cap to field the best roster. Signing Mitch Marner this offseason does not prevent them from extending Eichel next summer. Will the deal get done before then? Or will the center hit the open market next July?