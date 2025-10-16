The Vegas Golden Knights are the first team to sign one of the five defendants from the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial. After a lot of rumors surrounding the connection, they are bringing in a goalie. The Golden Knights have agreed to a PTO with Carter Hart, not an NHL contract yet.

“Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization,” a team statement read. “The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward.”

Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that it is a PTO, a professional tryout, as opposed to an NHL deal.

Earlier on Thursday, Elite Prospects insider Cam Robinson said it would be an NHL contract. “Hearing, like others, that Carter Hart and Vegas are closing in on a deal. Word is it’s coming in around 2 years, $1.8M AAV,” Robinson reported. That deal could be on the table after the tryout.

The connection between the Golden Knights and Hart has been strong for a while, with multiple insiders and reporters making the link. Hart and the four other Hockey Canada defendants are eligible to sign a contract now, but cannot play until December 1. While there have been rumors around other players, no link has been as strong as Hart and Vegas.

Carter Hart joins the Golden Knights

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, and Cal Foote are the four other Hockey Canada defendants. All five players were acquitted of sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in a hotel in 2018. The players were in London, Ontario, celebrating their World Junior win when the alleged incident took place.

Hart received interest from the Carolina Hurricanes and the Golden Knights. When The Athletic's Mark Lazerus went to Vegas to ask about potentially signing Hart, he was removed from Bruce Cassidy's press conference. The questions about signing Hart will be loud, especially if they are the only team to sign one of the players.

Hart was the Philadelphia Flyers' starting goalie when the charges were levied. Now, he could join a Golden Knights goalie room with Adin Hill and Akira Schmid. Hart is eligible to play in the NHL on December 1. The Golden Knights play the Chicago Blackhawks on December 2 on ESPN+.