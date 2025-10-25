The Los Angeles Dodgers felt confident with Blake Snell taking the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The Dodgers’ pitching staff had been stingy in the postseason, holding opponents to a single run in five straight games. And Snell capped a historic six-start run with his eight-inning gem in Game 1 of the NLCS.

But the Dodgers’ ace had a rough outing Friday. The Blue Jays did most of their damage in a nine-run sixth inning. It was the highest-scoring World Series inning since 1968. And a frustrated Snell was pulled from the game.

“I just wasn't locating the ball, it’s pretty simple. Command with the fastball wasn't great… Change up, I couldn’t locate that either… It’s just frustrating but I learned a lot. Still confident. I know what I can do, I know who I am,” Snell said, per SportsNet LA.

Blake Snell struggles in Dodgers’ Game 1 loss

Snell allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings. He had only given up two runs on six hits in 21 postseason innings before his World Series dud. The Blue Jays went on to win 11-4, handing Snell his first loss since early September.

The Dodgers took an early 2-0 lead Friday. But Daulton Varsho’s two-run homer tied the game in the fourth inning. Varsho blasted a 96 mph center-cut four-seamer, sending it clanging off the batter's eye in center field.

“I made a mistake to Varsho [with] a fastball down the middle. Just a tough game,” Snell acknowledged.

But the real fireworks came in the sixth inning when the Blue Jays sent 12 batters to the plate. The highlight of the barrage was Addison Barger’s historic homer, the first World Series pinch-hit grand slam.

Of course, Snell wasn’t around for most of the onslaught. The 10th-year veteran hit Varsho with a high fastball to load the bases with no outs and Dave Roberts had seen enough. Snell was replaced by Emmet Sheehan. The score was still tied 2-2 but Snell was responsible for all three runners on base. By the end of the inning, the Blue Jays had a commanding 11-2 lead and Snell was on the hook for the loss.

The Dodgers are down 0-1 in their quest to repeat as champions. “We’re confident. We know how good we are. But it was a tough game. They came out swinging and had a better game,” Snell said. “ [But] you’ve gotta win four.”