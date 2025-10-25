The Sacramento Kings captured their home-opener of the 2025-26 season with a thrilling 105-104 victory against the Utah Jazz on Friday night at the Golden 1 Center, with Domantas Sabonis’ clutch late-game basket determining the outcome. Originally expected to miss the game with a hamstring strain, Sabonis was cleared to play after a Thursday practice and made a much-needed impact, finishing with a double-double of 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds over 36 minutes.

On the final possession, Sabonis grabbed an offensive rebound after Malik Monk’s missed attempt and converted a point-blank shot while drawing a foul from Walker Kessler. Although he missed the ensuing free throw, Sacramento’s defense, led by Schroder, forced Keyonte George to miss a 21-foot buzzer-beater, bringing the Kings to a 1-1 record for the season.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team leading by more than eight points at any stage. Sacramento trailed 96-92 after a Brice Sensabaugh three-pointer with 5:10 remaining, but Zach LaVine jump-started a game-turning 7-0 run, scoring a three-pointer with 4:57 left and an interior basket at 3:19 to give the Kings a 99-96 advantage. LaVine, continuing his strong start to the season, closed out the game with 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including four of nine from beyond the arc.

Reserve Malik Monk provided a significant lift off the bench, scoring 20 points on 6-of-9 three-point shooting, while Dennis Schroder contributed 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 33 minutes. Russell Westbrook, making his home debut, added seven points, four assists, and a steal over 17 minutes.

Utah fought back late, taking a 104-103 lead with 28.1 seconds remaining on a pair of Lauri Markkanen free throws. Markkanen led the Jazz with 33 points, connecting on four three-pointers, while Keyonte George recorded 18 points and a game-high 10 assists. Despite outrebounding the Kings 50-33 and winning the paint battle 48-36, the Jazz could not close out the game. Jusuf Nurkic added 11 boards off the bench, and supporting scorers Kyle Filipowski, Walter Clayton Jr., and Sensabaugh contributed 10, 10, and 15 points, respectively.

Sacramento also forced 19 Utah turnovers, converting 15 points off those misplays, while shooting 48.2% from the field and 43% from three, compared to the Jazz's 44.2% and 31%.

Next, the Kings will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.