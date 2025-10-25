Expectations were high for the Los Angeles Dodgers entering Game 1 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The reigning champs had won five straight games, including a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. The Dodgers’ pitching staff had held opponents to five total runs over the last five contests and Shohei Ohtani just played one of the greatest games of all time.

Los Angeles was favored to win Game 1 of the World Series despite playing on the road. But Toronto didn’t get the memo. The Dodgers couldn’t overcome the Blue Jays’ historic offensive outburst in the sixth inning as Toronto kicked off the Fall Classic with an emphatic 11-4 win.

Although the Blue Jays’ bats stole the spotlight in Game 1, Ohtani provided Dodgers fans a bright spot. The three-time MVP belted a two-run bomb in the seventh inning. It was his sixth homer of the postseason and the first World Series home run of his career.

Shohei Ohtani’s postseason power surge continues in Game 1 loss

Facing rookie reliever Braydon Fisher, Ohtani crushed an 85 mph curveball 357 feet to right. The two-way superstar reached an important career milestone with the two-run shot.

Ohtani didn’t make his playoff debut until joining the Dodgers in his seventh MLB season. He reached the World Series in his first-ever postseason. However, he didn’t homer or drive in a run in LA’s gentleman's sweep of the New York Yankees. Now he’s done both in a World Series game.

Ohtani has four home runs and five RBI in his last two games. He helped the Dodgers clinch the NLCS against the Brewers with a heroic effort in Game 4.

The five-time All-Star’s singular skillset was on full display against Milwaukee. Ohtani started the game and got the win, allowing just two hits while striking out 10 batters in six scoreless innings. And he helped his own cause by going 3-3 at the plate with three home runs. The historic performance earned Ohtani NLCS MVP honors.

But the Dodgers hit a speed bump in Game 1 of the World Series. And the confident crowd in Toronto serenaded Ohtani with a “we don’t need you” chant. Blue Jays fans are apparently still bitter over Ohtani spurning the franchise in favor of Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see how the reigning MVP responds in Game 2 Saturday.