The Vegas Golden Knights continue to ride Akira Schmid and Carl Lindbom in the injury absence of starter Adin Hill — but that dynamic could be changing very soon.

As TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston reported on Tuesday night's episode of Insider Trading, it's only a matter of time until Carter Hart gets his shot between the pipes.

“[Hart is] on track to resume his NHL career as of next week, that's when the official suspension lifts, December 1 from the NHL,” Johnston confirmed. “The expectation is he will be recalled by the Vegas Golden Knights. Hart has spent the last couple of weeks in the American Hockey League with their team in Henderson, getting regular practice time.

“He's played in two games on a conditioning stint, going 1-1 in those games, and is due to make another start Friday. After that point in time, the Golden Knights, who remain without Adin Hill in the crease, are expected to recall Hart and start leaning on him. He hasn't played in the league in almost two years now.”

Over the summer, Hart was acquitted in the 2018 Team Canada World Junior sexual assault trial, and last month, he signed a two-year deal with the Golden Knights.

Hart began his career with the Philadelphia Flyers, and emerged into a bonafide No. 1 option with the team before his rights were relinquished in June of 2024.

While it's unclear what kind of reception Hart will get when he returns to the National Hockey League, at his best, he is a better option between the pipes than Schmid or Lindbom.

That being said, Schmid has been more than solid for Vegas in 2025-26, winning nine of his 13 starts while posting a 2.45 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Lindbom, on the other hand, hasn't won a single of his six appearances, while managing a 3.16 GAA and .872 SV%.

Golden Knights could be getting Mark Stone back imminently

If everything goes according to plan, the Knights should be rolling a tandem of Hill and Hart at some point over the next several weeks. The team received some more good news on Wednesday, as captain Mark Stone returned to practice in a regular jersey.

The 33-year-old was unbelievable to start the season, amassing 13 points in just six games before suffering a wrist injury. He took line rushes on the second line alongside Mitch Marner and Brett Howden during Wednesday's morning skate.

Things we love to C: 🗿🔙 pic.twitter.com/q50ZGgIeJk — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 26, 2025

Stone could be an option as soon as Wednesday night's tilt against the visiting Ottawa Senators. If he isn't ready by then, he will likely suit up for the first time in over a month vs. the Montreal Canadiens on Friday afternoon.

The Knights are currently 10-5-7 and fourth place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the division-leading Anaheim Ducks. The team should only get more potent as Hart, Hill and Stone all return to NHL action.

Schmid will start for Vegas on Wednesday; puck is set to drop from T-Mobile Arena just past 10:00 p.m. ET.