While the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder could be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in its rematch of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Alex Caruso is warning his team about a brutal stretch of games. The Thunder will host the Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns before hitting the road to face the Portland Blazers and the Golden State Warriors.

Caruso, heading into Wednesday night's matchup, says consistency is critical for the Thunder amid a week of challenging opponents at home and on the road.

“Just trying to continue the consistency that we've started this year. Obviously, we've gotten off to a great start, but there [are] still areas of improvement for us,” Caruso said. “And I think some of the teams we're playing coming up will really push us and see if we're really committed to those things that we talk about — which I think we are. But putting it into action and putting it into games is where it counts. I'm looking forward to having some of those games coming up.”

Amid a nine-game winning streak, Alex Caruso and the Thunder haven't won a game by fewer than 13 points as it continues to build on its league-leading +16.9 average scoring margin. Last year, Oklahoma City's +11.6 average scoring margin was the largest in NBA history.

However, Wednesday's matchup against All-Star Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will be the Thunder's first since a series-clinching Game 5 victory in the Western Conference Finals.

Mark Daigneault reveals how Thunder has ‘maximized' its effort

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault sees his team maximizing its effort amid its historic 17-1 start and would love to see more of it. While the league's reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is producing for a back-to-back crown as the NBA's Most Valuable Player, Daigneault sees his team's supporting cast doing the most to keep the wins coming throughout a nearly perfect 18-game start.

“We’re in Utah the other night, and J-Will dives in the stands. We’re up by 30,” Daigneault said. “Isaiah Joe, I mentioned after the game the other night, he got two transition back tips — he’s like chasing the ball down, and tipping the ball from behind. Those are great indicators to me because that’s a team that’s playing to a standard, and not to the score.

“And we have to be that team if we want to maximize ourselves and be the best version of this team that we can be. And the guys have done a great job of that,” Daigneault concluded.

The Thunder will look to add another to its win column in its NBA Cup game against the Timberwolves.