The Vegas Golden Knights have lost five of their last six amid a season full of expectations. They made a controversial signing early in the season, and that goalie is working his way into the NHL. Carter Hart made his debut with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, the next step on his path to the Golden Knights. The goalie, who missed nearly two years because of the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial, spoke about his return to pro hockey.

“I haven't played a game in a long time, so everything kind of felt different, but then once I started going a little bit, I started to get back into some certain routines that I haven't done for a long time. It’s just like riding a bike,” Hart said, per Cooper Krigbaum of The Hockey Writer.

Hart was one of five players accused of sexual assault by a woman, stemming from a night in a London, Ontario hotel in 2018. All five players were found not guilty over the summer. All five players were put on the Commissioner's Exempt list in early 2024 when they surrendered to police. After the verdict, they were allowed to sign with any team. Only Hart has signed so far.

The Golden Knights have struggled to find a solid goalie tandem since they traded Marc-Andre Fleury in 2022. Adin Hill won them the Stanley Cup in 2023, but has been injured on and off since. Akira Schmid is not playing well amid the losing streak, which creates the need for Hart. Many fans were not supportive of the signing, but the Golden Knights saw the need for a goalie.

In the game, Hart made 12 saves on 14 shots in a 5-2 win for the Silver Knights over the Calgary Wranglers. He is eligible to return to the NHL on December 1 and is on pace to play as soon as he is eligible.