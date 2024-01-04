Nemeth Japan Pro Wrestling?

When news broke that Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, was being released from WWE after almost 20 years with the promotion back in September, it felt like one destination made more sense than all others for the former “Showoff:” AEW.

On paper, it made sense, right? Nemeth's brother Ryan also worked for the promotion, wrestling frequently in Ring of Honor and appearing regularly on Being The Elite before it was “sold” to the Dark Order, and he had plenty more friends who worked for the promotion both for his in-ring experience and for his burgeoning comedy career.

Well, as it turns out, the Nemeth boys have reunited and appear interested in working together as a tag team moving forward, only the pairing didn't come on Dynamite, Rampage, or even Collision, but instead at Wrestle Kingdom 18, when the brothers marched out to the ringside area ahead of the winner-takes-all tag team match between the Guerrillas of Destiny, Hikuleo and El Phantasmo versus Bishamon, Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi, for the IWGP Tag Team Championships and the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships.

Though the duo didn't impact the match, which was ultimately won by GOD, they did take an interest in the winners, who will be defending their belts in New Japan and New Japan Strong moving forward, considering their statuses as double-champs.

Will the former Dolph Ziggler still eventually sign with AEW? Maybe yes, maybe no, but with New Japan Strong Battle in the Valley rapidly approaching, don't be surprised if the Nemeth Brothers are wrestling in San Jose instead of on Collision for Tony Khan's company.