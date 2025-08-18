The Chicago Bears tore through the Buffalo Bills 38-0 at Soldier Field on Sunday, racking up their first preseason shutout in 31 years. The victory improved Chicago’s preseason record to 1-0-1 after a 24-24 tie with the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Although the Bills sat their starters, the Bears showcased both promising young talent and depth across the roster.

Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, made his preseason debut after sitting out the Week 1 tie. Williams commanded Ben Johnson’s offense with precision, completing 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, posting a 130.0 passer rating.

His first drive was impressive, overcoming a short kick return and a penalty, he led a 92-yard march that ended with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus, who hurdled a tackler en route to the end zone. Williams also connected on 18-yard and 29-yard passes to rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland and tight end Cole Kmet, respectively.

Following Williams’ exit after the second possession, Tyson Bagent led three second-quarter touchdown drives. Bagent completed 13 of 22 passes for 197 yards before leaving midway through the third quarter.

The Bears’ running game also excelled. Ian Wheeler rushed 19 times for 80 yards and scored a 1-yard touchdown, while newly acquired Brittain Brown carried 16 times for 73 yards, finishing an 86-yard drive with a touchdown plunge. Through halftime, Chicago had outgained the Bills 343 yards to 22 and held an 18-1 advantage in first downs.

Second-year standout Luther Burden III contributed with the second-team offense, catching all three of his targets for 49 yards and excelling as a run blocker on multiple plays that paved the way for Wheeler and Brown’s touchdowns. The Bears’ offensive line provided strong protection throughout, allowing Williams and Austin Reed to remain unpressured and limiting Bagent to a single sack.

Chicago’s defense, led by aggressive play from Amen Ogbongbemiga and Ruben Hyppolite II, forced incompletions on over half of Buffalo’s passes and recorded multiple sacks from Austin Booker and Andrew Billings. The Bills’ backups, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mike White, and Shane Buechele, struggled throughout, collectively posting a 55.7 passer rating, while the Bears’ three quarterbacks combined for a 112.0 passer rating.

Injuries were a concern for the Bears. DE Austin Booker, DE Dominique Robinson, rookie WR J.P. Richardson, RB Deion Hankins, and CB Terell Smith all left the game with various knee and ankle injuries, though the team’s depth mitigated the impact. The Bills saw DB Jordan Hancock exit with a shoulder injury, while MVP Josh Allen and other starters remained sidelined.