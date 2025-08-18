The Detroit Red Wings want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026. However, they have failed to make the postseason in each of the last nine seasons. Moreover, they have sold at a fair few deadlines in recent memory. The team has the ability to take a step forward, but it's certainly not a simple process for this franchise.

Detroit has stood pat at each of the last two trade deadlines, however. They have found themselves in the playoff hunt, which put any selling plans on hold. This trend very well could continue in 2025-26. The Red Wings have the ability to compete in 2025-26. At the same time, they could realistically fall off a cliff in this upcoming season.

Detroit is not afraid to move veterans off the roster, though. This summer, the Red Wings traded Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild. Tarasenko did not play as well as expected during his one season in the Motor City. As a result, they traded him in a salary dump.

The Red Wings could see themselves trading veterans during the season if things go south. With this in mind, here are two way-too-early potential trade candidates for the Winged Wheel with the 2025-26 NHL season less than two months away.

Ben Chiarot is among possible Red Wings trade candidates

The Red Wings signed Ben Chiarot back in 2022 to a four-year contract. It was a deal that many did not view as a favorable deal at the time. And to this point, it's been a mixed bag. However, this contract is expiring at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Article Continues Below

Chiarot is alright in his defensive zone, but he is prone to major mistakes. Still, he is a leader within the Detroit locker room. He can come up with a clutch goal here and there, as well. His best attribute is his willingness to throw the body and block shots without fear. Overall, he's not a bad player. And he can provide something of value to a contending team.

In fact, it's well documented how valued he's been around the league. He went for a first-round pick and more at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. And Detroit was far from the only team that bid on him in 2022 NHL Free Agency. If Detroit falls out of the playoff race, keep an eye on Chiarot. He could net Detroit a massive haul if he's put on the market.

Erik Gustafsson is entering a contract year

The Red Wings signed Erik Gustafsson last summer, hoping he would be a shrewd signing. Shayne Gostisbehere left for the Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit hoped Gustafsson could replace his goals. However, this was not the case, at least in 2024-25.

Gustafsson saw his offensive production drop from 31 points to just 18 this past season. He struggled mightily in the first half of the year. While he did improve after Todd McLellan became head coach, this improvement was a bit hit or miss at times.

Gustafsson does have a role with this team in 2025-26. He should have a chance to improve his stock within the Red Wings. However, if he struggles, he could be on the way out of town. There are ways for Detroit to move him off the roster and give his spot to a younger player with a lot more upside. He is a name to watch no matter how the Red Wings play this upcoming season.