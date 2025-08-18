The New York Mets defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-3 at the Little League Classic on Sunday. While his team lost, Cal Raleigh, wearing catching gear featuring images of his teammates as Little Leaguers, moved one step closer to Salvador Perez’s single-season home run record for a primary catcher by hitting his 47th of the season, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Raleigh’s two-run homer in the seventh inning came with Randy Arozarena on base, the Mariners’ only significant scoring opportunity in the neutral-site contest at Bowman Field.

Raleigh went 2-for-5 in the game and has had a strong showing against the Mets this series, going 7-for-12 with three walks and four extra-base hits over the three games. For the 2025 season, Raleigh is slashing .252/.359/.600 with 102 RBIs, 82 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, and 18 doubles across 122 games. His 47 home runs are just one shy of Salvador Perez’s 48 homers set in 2021, and surpass 1970 Hall of Famer Johnny Bench’s 45 for a primary catcher.

The Mariners weren't doing good early against Mets starter George Kirby, who improved to 8-6 on the season. New York scored three runs in the second inning, starting with a sacrifice fly from Mark Vientos and followed by a homer from Vientos in the fifth, his eighth of the year, extending the Mets’ lead to 6-1.

Francisco Lindor added an RBI double later in the inning, taking advantage of defensive miscues by Seattle, including a dropped double by Julio Rodríguez in center field.

Seattle briefly threatened in the fourth inning when Julio Rodríguez led off with a double, and Jorge Polanco followed with a single to score a run. Dominic Canzone added another single, and J.P. Crawford walked to load the bases, but rookie Cole Young popped out with the bases loaded, stranding the Mariners’ potential rally.

The loss brought Seattle’s record in games affected by rain delays this season to 1-6, continuing a troublesome trend in neutral or weather-impacted contests. The team’s pitching was inconsistent outside of Raleigh’s efforts. Tayler Saucedo limited the Mets’ left-handed hitters over 2.1 innings, and Jackson Kowar managed a shaky eighth inning.