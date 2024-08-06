Snoop Dogg is not new to going viral during the Olympics. The iconic West Coast rapper has been invited once again in Paris and seemingly be the official uncle of everyone in Team USA. He was present from Simone Biles' intense floor exercise to the LeBron James-led squad's victory against Brazil. So, it came to no one's surprise when he was also in the sidelines catching up with A'ja Wilson.

Everybody on Team USA gets hyped up when they see Snoop Dogg. He just brings a lot of fun aura in a very pressure-tight and stressful situation like the Paris Olympics. A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Team USA women's basketball squad was no exception. He loved the conversation with the West Coast legend while they were watching the insane trio of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry ravage their quarterfinal opponents.

The moment absolutely went viral. So, Wilson had to react to the moment after the game on X, formerly Twitter.

“The vibes were top tier,” the Team USA star declared.

Snoop Dogg and A'ja Wilson watch Team USA history unfold

James and the Team USA men's basketball team ended up mopping the floor with Brazil. They ended up winning with a 122-87 scoreline. This now sets them up to face Nikola Jokic's Serbia in the semifinals of the Olympics. Wilson and Snoop also did not go without seeing history. They got to watch Kevin Durant blaze it up en route to clinching the Team USA all-time Olympics scoring crown. The Slim Reaper got his 489th point to put him above Lisa Leslie.

Moreover, Wilson herself has been doing great at the Olympics. She is averaging 20 points in her first 20 games in the Paris Olympics. With Breanna Stewart doing the same, they have become the first duo in Team USA to notch 20 points in each of their first three fixtures.