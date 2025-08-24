Because she has never been to the WNBA Finals and is currently playing on the lowly Connecticut Sun (9-27), Tina Charles does not receive as much national attention as she deserves. The woman is an undeniable legend of the game just the same, and she has the records to prove it. The legendary frontcourt force just added possibly her most impressive one yet.

Minutes before the Sun officially earned a 94-84 road win over the Chicago Sky (9-27), Charles grabbed a rebound to secure the 200th double-double of her career, via ClutchPoints. The 2012 MVP ranks first all-time in rebounds, is second in points and field goals made, and now she just started the 200 club. A magnificent run continues.

TINA CHARLES MAKES HISTORY!! Tina Charles has become the first player in WNNA History to record 200 career double-doubless 🔥

pic.twitter.com/HHtlCClBT1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Charles' latest feat is the culmination of all the excellence she has achieved in 15 years in the W, but she is no compiler. The veteran remains impactful in the twilight of her career, averaging 16.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game. While the Sun have already been eliminated from playoff contention, the five-time All-WNBA First-Team selection and 2017 All-Defensive First-Teamer is doing what she can to spur a late-season surge.

Charles posted 21 points and 10 boards to lead Connecticut to its third straight win. Before this stretch, the squad had not even earned back-to-back victories. The group is meshing well as a whole right now, but one cannot gloss over No. 31's individual heroics. She has scored 20-plus points in three of her last four contests, shooting 56-plus percent from the field in two of those outings. Father Time may have lost his map to Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tina Charles is still getting it done

If this is Charles' last year in the WNBA — becomes a free agent this offseason — she is making a strong statement on her way out. Many fans want her to keep going, though, at least until she gets one more legitimate chance at a title. Ring or no ring, this athlete has already left a permanent mark on the league.

In a full-circle moment that illustrates the trailblazing effect the eight-time All-Star has had on the WNBA, Sky star Angel Reese tied Tina Charles for the most double-doubles through the first two seasons of a player's career (45). The 23-year-old is jumping off the foundation her predecessor helped lay down for the last decade and a half.

The present and future generations will surely remember what this native New Yorker gave to the game. She is not leaving them with much of a choice.