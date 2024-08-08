As Team USA women's basketball prepares for their semifinal clash on Friday against Australia at the Paris Olympics, veteran player Diana Taurasi has expressed “worry” about divided loyalties in her household. Taurasi, who has been a crucial part of Team USA's success over the years, is married to former Australian basketball standout Penny Taylor, adding a personal twist to the high-stakes game.

“It’s going to be a home divided … I hope she wants Australia to win. She gave that team a world championship. She was MVP of the world,” Taurasi said, as reported by Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press. “You know, she has such an admiration for being Australian and for that team. And … being a part of it for so, so long … we know how hard that game is going to be. It’s never easy.”

Despite the rivalry, Taurasi acknowledges the strength and familiarity between the two teams. Many of the Australian Opals' roster play in the WNBA, facing off against U.S. players regularly.

“I think the fact that we have so many players that are familiar with them and that have played with and against them helps,” Australia guard Sami Whitcomb said after the Opals beat Serbia in the quarterfinals. “Obviously they’re phenomenal players, but I really like our group as well. I like how we match up. I think all you can do is play your best on the day and give your best on the day, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Like Taurasi, Australian legend Lauren Jackson has also been part of many U.S.-Australia showdowns. Jackson, now 43, has contributed to the rivalry’s storied history, including the infamous incident involving Lisa Leslie in the 2000 Sydney gold medal game. Despite retiring due to injuries in 2016, Jackson's return to play is a testament to her love of the game.

Team USA’s quarterfinal victory over Nigeria

Team USA's path to the semifinals saw a strategic lineup change, with Jackie Young starting over Taurasi against Nigeria on Wednesday to provide a stronger start. The adjustment paid off as the Americans beat Nigeria 88-74 in the quarterfinals, extending their Olympic winning streak to 59 consecutive games.

“I think it’s the first game I’ve ever come off the bench since ’04,” Taurasi said.

Despite the lineup change, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer emphasized her focus on winning gold.

“I mean, that’s really the only thing that’s important, you know? And you know, this team’s just evolving and today was good in certain spots. And there’s still things we’ll get better at for the next game,” she said.

Despite Nigeria’s efforts, including 19 points from Promise Amukamara and 17 from Amy Okonkwo, Team USA built a substantial lead by halftime, thanks to a 21-6 run led by A’ja Wilson, Young and Kelsey Plum. The U.S. maintained their dominance in the second half, starting the third quarter with a 10-0 run, which effectively sealed Nigeria’s fate.

Nigeria’s historic quarterfinal appearance marked a significant achievement as the first African country to reach this stage in Olympic basketball. The game drew notable spectators, including LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Michael Phelp, and Katie Ledecky.