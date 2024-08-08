Team USA has advanced to the knockout round of the Olympics and a big reason why is the dominant play of Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson. During the 2024 Olympics run, Wilson has put up three games of at least 20 points and ten rebounds as per the social media page StatMamba. That's more than anyone on the men's side including NBA MVPs Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo who have reached those numbers twice and once, respectively.

Team USA defeated Nigeria, 88-74 in the first round of the Olympics knockout stage and it was A'ja Wilson who once again led the way. Wilson finished with a game-high 20 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. She shot 9-of-11 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

This is Wilson's second appearance as part of Team USA. She was a member of the 2020 team that won a gold medal in Tokyo. Behind Wilson's phenomenal play, Team USA improved to 4-0 at the 2024 Olympics. The women's national team currently holds a 58-game win streak that dates back to the 1996 Olympics. The last time they lost a game was in 1992 when they finished with a bronze medal.

A'ja Wilson's MVP campaign for Aces will resume after Olympics



When the 2024 WNBA season resumes next week following the conclusion of the Olympics, A'ja Wilson will resume her MVP season for the Aces. The Aces struggled a bit early in the season but it was the play of Wilson as to why they did not sink too deep.

Through the first half of the season, Wilson was averaging a career-high 27.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.9 blocked shots with splits of 52.2 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her rebounds, steals and blocked shots are also career-highs as is her three-point percentage.

Wilson was named to her fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, and sixth overall. In fact, it could be asserted that Wilson would have been an All-Star every season of her seven-year career thus far if not for 2020. That year the WNBA did not hold an All-Star game as they were in the bubble amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aces are the reigning WNBA champions having won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. Wilson is on track to lead them to the Finals once again and possibly pick up her third career WNBA MVP Award in the process.