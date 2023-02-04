Pakistan cricketer Sohail Khan was slammed on social media after he committed a huge gaffe related to India talisman Virat Kohli.

Sohail Khan’s blunder was about Virat Kohli’s iconic six that he smashed against Haris Rauf during his sensational unbeaten 82-run-knock against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Sohail Khan, however, said that Virat Kohli’s six came against Shaheed Shah Afridi, which the Indian batter slammed against Haris Rauf.

“Abhi jo Haris Rauf ko jo chakka maara hai usne (Kohli). Peeche hatt ke yun straight ka jo mara hai…(The straight six that Virat Kohli hit against Haris Rauf in T20 World Cup by creating room for himself),” the host said before Sohail Khan continued: “…wo mere khayal se Shaheen ko mara tha (That I think came on the bowling of Shaheen Afridi).”

However, the television anchor reminded him that it wasn’t Shaheen Afridi. Instead, Virat Kohli struck those sixes on the bowling of Haris Rauf. The host then asked Sohail Khan to speak about the shot.

“Chakke to lagte rehte hai. Nahi nahi. Koi bhi (mushkil) nahi. (Sixes do come in matches. It was not a difficult shot),” Sohail Khan added.

Sohail Khan’s mistake, however, didn’t go unnoticed on the internet, with netizens trolling him for his comments on Twitter.

Indian comedians jobs would be on the line if the entertainment industry once again opens up and embraces Pakistani artists. — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) February 2, 2023

its very easy to bark like a dog…but very difficult to hunt down your enemy in front of 90000 spectators in a WC match — humane029🇮🇳 (@humanebeing29) February 2, 2023

Please make him Pakistan's batting coach so that all your batsman can play easy shots and win a few matches at home at least. — Chichcha Ke Chachcha (@chichakechacha) February 2, 2023

Naya c*utiya paida hua hai bhikharistan me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Lokesh mehra (@Lokeshmeh96) February 2, 2023

Lagta hai, iss baar Pakistan me badhiya maal ki paidawar Hui hai.

Jisko dekho woh phuk ke aa jata hai😂 — Neeteesh Poddar 🇮🇳 (@neeteesh_poddar) February 2, 2023

Speaking about Virat Kohli, he broke a slew of world records during his masterful unbeaten 166-run-knock off 110 deliveries against Sri Lanka last month.

Virat Kohli now has 20 Player of the Series awards to his name in international cricket, the same as Sachin Tendulkar. If we bifurcate their numbers further, Virat Kohli has claimed 3 Man of the Series trophies in Tests, 10 in ODIs, and 7 in T20Is.

With his 166 not out against the islanders, Virat Kohli now has the most unbeaten 150+ scores (5) in the history of ODIs.

The ton was his 21st at home in the second-longest format of the sport, taking him clear of Sachin Tendulkar’s previous tally of 20.

During his sensational innings, Virat Kohli also overtook Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to occupy the fifth spot among the highest run-getters in ODIs.

With 12,809 runs, Virat Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

Moreover, Virat Kohli is the quickest to amass 46 centuries in ODI cricket – a milestone he achieved in just 259 innings. On the other hand, the previous record holder Sachin Tendulkar needed 431 innings to get there.

This was his 10th century against Sri Lanka, making him the first man to score that many tons against a single team in ODIs.

However, Virat Kohli’s exceptional numbers in limited-overs cricket are in complete contrast to his white-ball figures.

His last 10 knocks in Tests have been pathetic, to say the least, and his scores in all these innings read as 1 & 24 vs Bangladesh in the second Test, 19* & 1 vs Bangladesh in the first Test, 20 & 11 vs England, 13 & 23 vs Sri Lanka in the second Test, 45 vs Sri Lanka in the first Test and 29 vs South Africa in the second essay of the third Test.

His last half-century in Test cricket came in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2022, which was also his final match as the national team’s skipper. Kohli had scored a well-compiled 79 off 201 deliveries at the time.

Virat Kohli’s struggles against spin in red-ball cricket are of particular concern for former India cricketers. Since 2020, the 34-year-old has succeeded in making only 335 runs at a poor average of 25.8 against tweakers in Test cricket. What’s more, spinners have dismissed him 13 times out of 22 during this period.

That’s why ex-India speedster Irfan Pathan urged him to change his game plan against the slow bowlers during the Test series against Australia, which begins next week in Nagpur.