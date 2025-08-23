Patrick Mahomes ended his time on the field on a strong note in the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears on Friday night.

Mahomes has been active throughout the Chiefs' preseason slate, taking part in a portion of the contests. He is warming himself up for the regular season, which he provided a sneak peek with one of his throws.

The play took place in the beginning of the second quarter. Kansas City was in the red zone as Mahomes found an open receiver in Rashee Rice, getting the ball to him to add six points to the board.

Patrick Mahomes to Rashee Rice for 6. Expect to see A LOT of this in 2025 for the #Chiefs.pic.twitter.com/vDiY7nkJpA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs played against Bears

It was a great play for Patrick Mahomes to have with Rashee Rice, a standout receiver he was gaining chemistry with last season before accidently injuring him.

However, the Chiefs weren't able to end the preseason with a win as they lost 29-27 to the Bears. They had a 27-10 lead going into the final quarter, but Chicago scored 19 unanswered points to get the win, including the game-winning touchdown from wide receiver Jahdae Walker.

During his time on the field, which happened in the first half, Mahomes finished with eight completions out of 13 attempts for 143 yards and a touchdown. Chris Oladokun, Gardner Minshew and Bailey Zappe splits time on the field in between drives after Mahomes sat down, giving themselves a chance to show the team what they can provide as backups.

The quarterbacks completed 17 total passes for 255 yards and a touchdown. Chunks of that yardage went to three players: Tyquan Thornton, Jimmy Holiday and Travis Kelce. Thornton had the biggest catch as his reception went for 58 yards. Holiday came next with a 50-yard catch, while Kelce made two receptions for 32 yards.

The Chiefs will prepare for their season opener, which will take place in Brazil. They face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET.