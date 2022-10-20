Pakistani stars hit out at India as row over 2023 Asia Cup escalates

BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s recent announcement that India will not travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup has been slammed by many former Pakistani cricketers. After Saeen Anwar, Shahid Afridi, and Salman Butt shared their disappointment with Jay Shah’s remarks, former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan and ex-wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal are the latest members of the brigade that have urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take a tough stance on the matter.

Like Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan said that it was time PCB took on the might of BCCI head-on. He added that PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should convey to the Indian board that if the Men in Blue failed to visit the neighboring country for the Asia Cup, they would not take any part in the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in October-November next year in India.

“I think Jay Shah should not have said that but since the bullet has been fired I would ask the PCB to take a firm stance on this issue, just like we did in the past [after New Zealand called off Pakistan’s tour at the eleventh hour] and as you know those teams have begun to tour the country,” Younis Khan said. “But if they [BCCI] decide to stick with their decision then it should not matter to us if the Indian team does not participate in Asia Cup and we should consider not traveling to India for the ODI World Cup the following year, nor we should agree to host Asia Cup at a neutral venue,” Younis Khan added.

On the other hand, Kamran Akmal took his criticism of India to another level as he suggested that Pakistan should boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup game between the sides which is scheduled to take place in Melbourne this Sunday.

Kamran Akmal even backed the PCB to suspend all cricketing relations with India and completely stop playing against them. He put forward a proposal in front of the Pakistan Cricket Board that they shouldn’t send any team to compete against India – be it in the Asia Cup, ICC events, or even a bilateral contest.

“I believe Jay Shah’s statement was unexpected, and since he attended the Pakistan-India game during this year’s Asia Cup, he should reserve politics for his opposition and avoid dragging it into sports,” Kamran Akmal stated. “Asia Cup should only be hosted in Pakistan and if that does not happen then Pakistan should not play against India at any level, be it ICC events’ matches, Asia Cup matches, or even their match on October 23,” Kamran Akmal stressed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board threatened to pull out of next year’s ODI World Cup to be held in India in October and November.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment of yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications,” the PCB said in a statement. “After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia,” the statement added. “The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle,” the Pakistani board concluded.

Earlier, Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi reacted strongly to Jay Shah’s comments.

“When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI’s problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year. #PAKvIND #Cricket,” Saeed Anwar tweeted.

“When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India,” Shahid Afridi said on the microblogging site.

Notably, in recent times, Pakistan has outperformed India in major tournaments, including last year’s T20 World Cup and last month’s Asia Cup. Pakistan even ended their losing streak in World Cups when they beat India by 10 wickets in the UAE in November last year.