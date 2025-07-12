The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants hoping to avenge a loss. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts could not orchestrate a comeback on Friday, despite a monstrous home run from Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani got off to a stellar start against the Giants on the mound in the second game of the series.

After a shutout first inning, he found himself locked into a pitching duel against Landen Roupp.

Ohtani has been working his way back to his normal pitching workload. In his four outings since returning from the injured list, Ohtani has given up just one run in five appearances. He kept it up against San Francisco, striking out three batters while giving up one hit and just one walk.

The All-Star starter struck out the side in the first inning, proving to Roberts that he is ready for more innings on the mound.

3 batters, 3 strikeouts for Shohei Ohtani ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/m8CctcmuUc — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

Ohtani's road back to the pitchers mound has been a long one. However, the Dodgers superstar has not let that stop him from leading his team to another dominant season. A win against Roupp and the Giants would give Los Angeles a five game lead in the National League West, one of the most talented divisions in Major League Baseball.

Ohtani's power at the plate and his dominance on the mound have fans excited for what is to come. Roberts just got Tyler Glasnow back from the injured list after a lengthy absence as well. With both pitchers ready to fill in their spots in the starting rotation and Blake Snell on the way, Los Angeles is set for the second half of the season.

While Ohtani will not participate in the Home Run Derby, he will be the center of attention at this year's All-Star festivities. However, the star's focus remains on winning back-to-back World Series titles. If he continues pitching the way he has been, the rest of the league is in big trouble.