Aaron Judge added another historic milestone to his resume on Saturday, crushing his 350th career home run in the Yankees’ 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The two-run blast made him the fastest player in MLB history to reach the 350-homer mark, doing so in just 1,088 career games.

The New York Yankees took to their official X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate the accomplishment—something they’ve become used to in a season where Judge has been rewriting the record books almost weekly.

“Career Homer No. 350 for The Judge

Congrats, Captain”

With this latest Judge milestone, he surpasses Mark McGwire’s 1,280-game pace and further cements his place in MLB history.

The home run came in the ninth inning off Cubs reliever Brad Keller, a towering 412-foot shot to right-center field. It was Judge’s 35th homer of the 2025 season and highlighted a strong individual night despite the loss. He also hit two doubles and nearly left the yard in the first inning with a 409-foot fly out.

Through 95 games, the Yankees slugger is putting together a campaign that rivals his 2022 MVP season. Judge is hitting .354 with 92 RBIs, 69 walks, and a 1.125 OPS, leading the majors in several key categories. His average exit velocity (95.2 mph), hard-hit rate (56.6%), and barrel rate (25.6%) all rank among the best in baseball.

While the slugger's current pace has fans buzzing about another potential chase at the MLB single season home run record, the milestone carries deeper significance. His 350 career home runs have come in fewer than 4,000 at-bats, an astounding rate of one home run every 11.29 at-bats. Only McGwire and Barry Bonds have been more efficient in the long ball department.

Even in a losing effort, the two-time AL MVP showed why he remains the heartbeat of the Bronx Bombers. He’s been central to their success all season, both offensively and defensively, and continues to lift a lineup that has dealt with injuries and inconsistency at times.

The club sits second in the AL East with a 53-42 record and a .558 winning percentage, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 2.5 games. They are 30-18 at home, 23-24 on the road, and 5-5 over their last 10 games. This places New York firmly in the AL Wild Card race, maintaining a strong playoff position despite recent inconsistency. The Yankees continue to rely on Judge’s record-breaking season to carry them through a tightly contested AL East divisional landscape.