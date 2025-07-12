Florida football stayed hot on the college football recruiting trail Saturday. The Gators won over a versatile 6-foot-7 talent. One who had Miami and Texas all over him before Florida claimed the four-star win.

Heze Kent is the newest member of the Gators 2026 class. The towering athlete told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that the Hurricanes and Longhorns were in his final running of school choices. Florida State rose as one more potential suitor for the rare tackle/tight end prospect.

The 282-pound Kent, however, adds new length for Florida in the trenches. He added to an already fiery looking class in Gainesville.

“Gator boys stay hot,” Kent told Fawcett after announcing his verbal commitment.

Tight ends coach Russ Callaway courted Kent to Gainesville. Which could signal Florida may try him out at TE.

Florida piling significant recruiting wins in summer 2025

Kent could still see a future at offensive line at Florida. Even though he stars at TE for Brunswick High in Georgia.

The big prospect grabbed 41 receptions for 983 yards and scored eight touchdowns at TE. He even rushed for 211 yards and crossed the end zone eight more times as a short-yardage back. Kent adds a basketball background too — averaging 17.2 points per game on the hardwood.

Kent brings high intrigue on the offensive end. But his growing frame points to manning tackle down the road.

Although head coach Billy Napier and his coaching staff could become coaxed to try Kent on defense. He possesses the quick, twitchy feet to thrive as a future three-technique defensive tackle.

Kent adds to an impressive list of summertime recruiting wins for Napier and Florida.

KJ Ford chose Florida on June 11 over Ohio State and Texas A&M. The Gators claimed one other win over in-state nemesis Miami. Florida grabbed Malik Morris on June 7, adding another four-star to the mix.

Safety CJ Hester surfaced as an early July recruiting win. Hester spurned Georgia for its Southeastern Conference rival on July 3. Defensive lineman Kendall Guervil became a key July 2 win on the trail for Florida too.

Florida currently ranks 14th in the national recruiting rankings by 247Sports as of Saturday. But land at 10th by On3/Rivals.