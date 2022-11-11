Published November 11, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India head coach Rahul Dravid is facing severe flak from fans following India’s shocking 10-wicket loss to England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

Furious at Team India’s fourth consecutive semi-final defeat in an ICC World Cup, supporters of the Men in Blue took to Twitter to hit out at Rahul Dravid, claiming that he backed players who were not good enough to be a part of the national squad. But instead of dropping them, the former batting stalwart persisted with them, resulting in India’s exit from the prestigious tournament they haven’t won since 2007.

Moreover, “sack Dravid” was seen trending on Twitter as the Indian cricket team’s admirers bombarded the micro-blogging platform with comments criticizing the head coach’s tactics in the T20 World Cup.

Rahul Dravid destroyed Indian T20 cricket. He is just giving preference to senior players not inform players.

Aswin vs Chahal – aswin is senior

Rahul vs Hooda – Rahul is senior

Pant vs Karthik – — Zafar🇮🇳 (@zafarkaleem07) November 10, 2022

We need a flamboyant coach

Not someone like Dravid…..

Sack him @BCCI and Rohit too…. https://t.co/0c9OitHivR — Dr Palash Agrawal (@drpalashagrawal) November 10, 2022

A billion population but we do not have one single bowler who has speed. #INDvsENG

Sorry Rahul Dravid as a coach you are not good. — Gayatri 🇬🇧🇮🇳(BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) November 10, 2022

Every wrist spinner is picking wickets. Dravid sir has kept Chahal out. And continues to play KL. India needs to be saved from its tul tuk trophy less veterans. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 10, 2022

Please sack Rahul Dravid. History has time and again proved that he can't form/pick ideal squads/playing Xis. — tea_addict 🇮🇳 (@on_drive23) November 10, 2022

Even the legendary Harbhajan Singh was not impressed with Rahul Dravid’s stint and urged the BCCI to sack him as the head coach of India’s T20 team.

He even suggested that former India pacer Ashish Nehra, who was the coach of Gujarat Titans during this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), should take over from Rahul Dravid. Ashish Nehra combined with Hardik Pandya to help the Gujarat Titans to claim their maiden IPL title in their first year of existence.

“In the T20s, get a coach who has retired from cricket recently, someone like Ashish Nehra, and for captaincy, Hardik Pandya is my choice,” Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

Former Eoin Morgan, however, praised Jos Buttler and his men for delivering a “mind-blowing” performance against India.

“Absolutely mind-blowingly good. They made a very good Indian side look ordinary and that’s very difficult to do. That involves planning well, executing, and then taking it one step further and putting them to bed.” “It’s like a big boxing bout but at two different weight divisions, that’s how it felt towards the end with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler going absolutely bananas. I’m so happy for the side, for Jos, and for (coach) Matthew Mott. The opportunity now on Sunday is huge,” Eoin Morgan told Sky Sports. “Against big players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli they out-thought them, out-executed them, and made them look an average team.” “Jos made a good point in that some of the hardest games in World Cups and the most stressful times are just getting out of the group stages. There’s so many different variables going on, different teams to prepare for and different conditions. “The latter stages are about untying the dogs loose and letting them run free, which is what they did.” “They’ve blown away a very strong Indian team on paper today and they’ll sit in that changing room tonight, hopefully with a cold drink in hand, and reflect very proudly with one eye on the final on Sunday,” Eoin Morgan concluded.

