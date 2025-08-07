The New York Giants are prepared to keep rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart on the sidelines for the entirety of the 2025 NFL season if circumstances allow, according to a recent report by FOX Sports NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano.

Vacchiano reported that, according to multiple team sources, the Giants are “completely fine” with the idea of Dart not playing at all in his first year. The approach reflects confidence in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson as the starter, while allowing Dart to develop without the pressure of immediate game action.

“The Giants, according to multiple team sources, are completely fine with the idea of Dart not playing at all in his rookie season. But if they find themselves out of playoff contention in the second half, they might change their minds. Which means Wilson’s quest to revive the Giants and prove he’s still an elite quarterback may not have much time,” Vacchiano wrote.

Wilson, entering his 14th NFL season and first with New York, expressed little concern about outside opinions on his ability at this stage in his career.

“And at the end of the day, you got to make plays,” Wilson said. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to make plays for a long time, and it’s on film. A lot of it is just: You study it, you learn it and grow and keep getting better. And you ignore the noise and you keep your head down and keep working. I also work on it, too. I think the last piece of it is that I think my mental aptitude is definitely very strong.”

Wilson emphasized that his focus remains on meeting his own standards rather than external expectations.

“I think you’re always just trying to prove yourself right,” Wilson said. “I know what I’m capable of every day. I never lack confidence.”

The 36-year-old also highlighted his consistent work ethic and resilience throughout his career.

“Maybe I’m the energizer bunny a lot of the times,” Wilson said. “But I think I’m always constantly working on me. We’re all growing, we’re all learning, we’re all developing. We all have highs and lows. I’ve had a lot of highs, and the lows are just lessons along the way. Not losses. They’re just lessons.”

“If anybody’s battle-tested, I am,” Wilson said. “I can handle anything.”

Wilson joined the Giants after one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started 11 games and threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 95.6 passer rating. The Giants finished 2024 with a league-worst 3–14 record and are seeking a turnaround under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Dart, selected No. 25 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, was drafted as a potential long-term answer at quarterback. He will likely spend most of the season learning behind Wilson unless the team’s playoff hopes fade.

The Giants open their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.