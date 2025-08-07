For over a week, several WNBA games have been interrupted due to people throwing green sex toys on the court. So far, it has happened twice during an Atlanta Dream game, a Chicago Sky game, a New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury game, and the latest was during a Los Angeles Sparks game as they were facing the Indiana Fever. Two people have been arrested due to the incidents.

There has been an uproar from players, coaches, and fans regarding the sex toys, and a cryptocurrency group has come out and said they are the reason for the mayhem at the games, according to Meghan Hall of USA Today.

The group is called Green Dildo Coin (DILDO), and they were created in July to protest the toxic environment in the crypto world. That's when they started to go to the arenas and throw the green sex toys, which first started at a Dream game.

Crypto group speaks about green sex toys at WNBA games

The spokesperson also noted that the throwing of the sex toys has nothing to do with not liking women's sports.

“We didn't do this because like we dislike women's sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous,” the spokesperson said via Hall. “Creating disruption at games is like, it happens in every single sport, right? We've seen it in the NFL, we've seen it in hockey, you know . . . fans doing random things to more or less create attention.

“We knew that in order to get a voice in the space … we had to go out and do some viral stunts to save us from having to pay that influencer cabal, sacrifice our souls and the fate of the project.”

So far, many have spoken out about the objects being thrown, and Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts is not a fan.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s dumb, it’s stupid,” Roberts said. “It’s also dangerous. Player safety is No. 1, respecting the game, all those things. I think it’s really stupid.”

In an effort to try and stop people from bringing in sex toys, a no-bag policy was put into effect at games. It's not certain if that's the resolution, but we'll only know as time goes on.