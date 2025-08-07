With the WNBA trade deadline in the books, teams made moves to bring themselves closer to a title. However, the deadline was underwhelming when compared to what happened in the WNBA. DiJonai Carrington and Brittney Sykes were the biggest names that changed teams. Pending Nneka Ogwumike's collective bargaining agreement negotiations, things could change in a big way.

The league has been dominated by the CBA disagreements between owners and players. Stars around the WNBA have protested openly, demanding that they receive their fair share of the league's revenue as a new media rights deal kicks in. Depending on how those conversations end, the salary cap could become more flexible, according to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile.

If a change like that does happy, WNBA teams could go over the current salary cap to sign players to larger contracts or trade for them. Right now, teams need to be very careful about where they spend their money. Contracts are smaller and once contracts are signed, moving big ones is tough to pull off. Under looser rules, teams would have the chance to swing big trades.

Carrington and Sykes are good players who could have a big impact on winning. However, if they are the best players on the market at the WNBA trade deadline, people are less likely to pay attention. Negotiations between Ogwumike and the WNBA could change the CBA to make the deadline exciting when it comes to stars changing teams halfway through the season.

The WNBA has done everything it can to take advantage of its newfound popularity. A new media rights deal and increased national attention brings in revenue that the league has never seen before. However, CBA negotiations have stalled as the league's owners try to find the middle ground with players.

If Costabile is right, a new CBA deal easing the strictness of the salary cap is a win-win. Teams would have more flexibility to make bigger moves at the trade deadline. That gives players more freedom and introduces a new level of chaos and excitement to this part of the season.