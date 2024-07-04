India's outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid made a shocking revelation about 2024 T20 World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma. Disclosing that he had decided to quit India's support staff after the side's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup final last November, Rahul Dravid thanked Rohit Sharma for asking him to stay on.

Originally, Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's coach ended after the ODI World Cup but Rohit Sharma and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) general secretary Jay Shah, urged him to extend it till the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As luck would have it, Rahul Dravid concluded his stint with Team India on a high after Rohit Sharma and his boys captured the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

“Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me in November and asking [me] to continue,” Rahul Dravid said in a video shared by the Indian board. “I think it's been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and every one of you, but Ro, also thanks for the time. There is a lot of time we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much,” he added. “I'm not usually short of words but on a day like today, for me to be part of this, I could not be more grateful. For the respect, for the kindness, for the effort that each and everyone of you have shown to me, to my coaching staff, to my support staff,” Rahul Dravid noted. “All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career but you remember moments like this, so let's really enjoy,” he summed up.

On Saturday, in the summit clash of the 2024 T20 World Cup against South Africa, India won the toss and decided to bat first.

The Men in Blue lost two early wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Nevertheless, on the sport's biggest stage, Virat Kohli put his hand up as he scored an impressive 76 off 59 balls.

Virat Kohli held the Indian innings together as he blocked one end while the other batters like Axar Patel and Shivam Dube played around him.

One must not forget that the Delhi-born cricketer was appearing in the final after seven consecutive failures in the 2024 T20 World Cup, including ducks against the USA and Australia.

But when the Indian cricket team found itself in a deep hole, and when it mattered the most, Virat Kohli was the one who delivered the goods, proving Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid correct.

With the dry pitch at the Kensington Oval making run-scoring difficult for batters, Virat Kohli quickly realized that it wasn't a track to play aggressive cricket and quickly shifted gears.

From an aggressor, he transformed himself into an accumulator, who anchored the Indian innings, allowing Axar Patel and Shivam Dube to play their natural game. The tactic gave them the license to go for the kill. While the former contributed 47 off 31, the latter played an entertaining cameo of 27 off 16 balls.

More importantly, the two were involved in crucial partnerships of 72 and 57 runs, respectively, with Virat Kohli.

The trinity was responsible for India's eventual total of 176/7 in their allocated 20 overs.

Needing 177 to clinch their maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) title, South Africa was rocked back early with India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah striking in the second over before his new ball partner Arshdeep Singh removed the Proteas skipper Aiden Markram in the third.

At 2/12, it looked like the South African essay was about to crumble. Things, however, started to turn rapidly as the veteran Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs got together to stitch a partnership of 58 runs.

Subsequently, the momentum swung completely in favor of South Africa as Heinrich Klaasen took on the Indian spinners, and brought down the equation to 30 runs off 30 balls.

Just when it appeared certain that the Rainbow nation would run away with the T20 World Cup trophy in the Caribbean, a short injury break taken by Rishabh Pant went on to turn the match on its head.

The break caused a lapse in Heinrich Klaasen's concentration, who lost his wicket to Hardik Pandya for 52 off 27 deliveries in the 17th over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 18th over and gave nothing away. He even scalped Marko Jenson to have one foot in the door.

With pressure mounting on David Miller and only the tail to follow, the South Africans wilted under pressure as India snatched defeat from the hands of defeat to claim their first T20 World Cup title after 17 years.

Team India's 7-run victory over South Africa ensured that the sub-continental powerhouse ended their 11-year wait for an ICC title and their 13-year drought from World Cups.

India's last World Cup win was in 2011, while they won their maiden T20 World Cup crown in 2007. Both of these victories in white-ball cricket came under the legendary MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his Team India colleagues landed in New Delhi on Thursday morning before they made their way to the national capital's plush ITC Maurya hotel.