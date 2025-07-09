The Boston Red Sox have been without Alex Bregman in the lineup since late May. After suffering a right quad strain, however, it sounds like the star third baseman is nearing a return.

During a guest appearance on the WEEI Sports Radio Network, manager Alex Cora revealed that Alex Bregman should return from injury well before the All-Star Break. Cora claims that the 31-year-old slugger is in line to return by July 12.

“[Alex Bregman will return] very sooner, rather than later,” said Cora. “There's a good chance, a really good chance [he returns this week].”

This injury update stems just hours after Alex Bregman posted a cryptic message on social media, hinting at his return to action. Between Cora's statement and Bregman's social media antics, it sounds like the Red Sox could have their star third baseman back in action soon.

Before suffering the injury, the two-time World Series winner was playing extremely well this season. He was arguably the hottest bat on the team, as the Red Sox have struggled at the plate throughout the year. Through 197 at-bats, Bregman owns a .299 batting average and .385 OBP while recording 59 hits, 11 home runs, and 35 RBIs.

If Alex Cora's statements are true, then that means Alex Bregman could return for the Red Sox's four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. That series begins on Thursday and doesn't end until Sunday, which is the exact timeframe Cora references.

Getting Bregman back in the lineup will be massive for Boston, as the club is in fourth place in the AL East. The Red Sox are only 6.0 games behind the first-placed Toronto Blue Jays, which means they are within striking distance of the playoff race. Getting his bat back in the order should provide a major boost to an offense that, quite frankly, needs it.