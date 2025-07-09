DeWanna Bonner is happy to be back on the court as she made her debut with the Phoenix Mercury during Wednesday's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx.

Bonner was a member of the Indiana Fever to begin the 2025 WNBA season. However, the team let her go in mid-June after she took part in nine games.

Bonner joined the Mercury and the rest was history. After 26 minutes of action, she finished with seven points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

She reflected on her debut after the game. After a stunning exit from Indiana, she expressed a clear message on what she feels about being with Phoenix.

“… At the end of the day, this is HOME,” Bonner said.

How DeWanna Bonner, Mercury played against Twins

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with teammates Kathryn Westbeld (24), Sami Whitcomb (33), Monique Akoa Makani (8) and DeWanna Bonner (24) against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at PHX Arena.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner proved to have made a solid impact off the bench as she helped the Mercury stun the Lynx 79-71.

Minnesota boasted a 57-52 lead going into the final quarter. Despite this, Phoenix ignited a 27-point outburst to outscore their opponents by 13 to secure the win at home. They earned the win even though they only converted one 3-pointer after 16 attempts. They made up for it with their efficiency inside the arc, making 33 of their 57 shots.

Three players scored in double-digits on Phoenix's behalf. Alyssa Thomas lit up the nets against the Lynx. She led the way with 29 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 14-of-24 shooting from the field. Monique Akoa Makani came next with 13 points and four assists while Sami Whitcomb provided 10 points and six assists.

Phoenix improved to a 14-6 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the Lynx for the top seed.

The Mercury will look to continue their momentum in the next game, being on the road. They face the Golden State Valkyries on July 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

