NBA analyst Paul Pierce didn’t hold back in sharing his honest thoughts on how close the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent Deandre Ayton signing brings them to being title contenders. Pierce had a bigger name in mind for the Lakers’ offseason. However, those All-Star players, such as Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, are unavailable this offseason.

While trading for Ayton fills a much-needed void at center for the Lakers, Pierce isn’t confident that the one move alone pushes the Lakers to be a title-contending team in 2025-26.

“I’m not sure if he’s the answer in winning a championship,” Pierce said. “If you had told me they were getting the Joker or Antetokounmpo. Then, I’d think, ‘Oh, they should be the favorites.’ But since they’re getting a guy who’s still trying to find his way in the NBA, he’s been on multiple teams, this being his third team in I believe in six years of being the No. 1 pick, and not really, yet, finding a home, I’m not sure how much he pushes the needle.”

Still, Pierce expects Ayton to play well. However, will it push the Lakers into the upper echelon of the Western Conference?

“Yes, he can bring some intangibles that they need,” Pierce added. “A shotblocker, a lob threat, and a big guy in the middle are all things that the Lakers needed. So, to answer your question, what’s the Lakers’ ceiling with Deandre Ayton? Now, they’ve lost in the first round in three straight years. I think they’re still in need of more athleticism and more defense on the perimeter. I think they’re a second-round ceiling.”

Even though the Lakers are adding Ayton to a full season of All-Star LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Paul Pierce is not convinced it’s enough.

“You gotta understand: LeBron is a year older,” Pierce said. “Will LeBron play 65 or more games? That’s gotta factor into it. How healthy will Luka be? They don’t have too much depth, yet. So, if they make it to the second round with the roster as constructed, that’s a win/win.”

Article Continues Below

Deandre Ayton fires back at critics on Lakers signing

Center Deandre Ayton fired back at his Lakers critics. However, Ayton is using the underwhelming response to his teaming up with LeBron James and Luka Doncic to his advantage ahead of next season.

“It fuels me. It fuels me up completely. And it’s a different type of drive that I’ve been wanting to express for a long time,” Ayton said. “I think this is the perfect timing, here in the purple and gold.”

The Lakers could also be on the verge of making one more offseason move.