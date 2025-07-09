The Denver Nuggets have ended a substantial chapter this offseason after trading Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets. After being hailed as the centerpiece for the future in Denver, Porter was traded to the Nets along with the Nuggets' 2032 first-round pick for forward Cam Johnson.

The trade left the Nuggets with almost $17 million in cap space and enabled them to sign Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown and agree to acquire Jonas Valanciunas to add depth to their roster.

In a heartfelt farewell video, Porter took a moment to reflect on his time with the Nuggets.

“I want to start by expressing my gratitude to the Nuggets organization,” he said. “I’m so appreciative of the way we played. We ended up winning a championship.”

The forward, who was picked 14th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft despite some injury concerns, expressed his gratitude to former GM Tim Connelly for believing in him. He also thanked the ownership group and the medical staff who supported him through several surgeries.

He gave a special nod to the unsung heroes behind the scenes—the chefs, physical therapists, and particularly Sparky, the longtime equipment manager he considers one of his closest friends. According to Porter, the relationships formed off the court are as important as the action that unfolds during the games.

Porter was very thankful to his teammates, particularly Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić, two players who accompanied him throughout his entire experience in Denver. He also thanked head coach Michael Malone for everything he did for him personally and professionally, especially during the 2020 “bubble” season, when he really had a breakout in the NBA.

While he admitted to being taken aback by the trade, Porter mentioned that he felt a change was on the horizon after recent discussions with new GM John Wallace.

“I felt like my ceiling in Denver had plateaued,” he admitted.

He closed the video with a message of faith and gratitude. Porter said this shift is part of a bigger plan and added that he is “truly excited for this new chapter.” And he’ll continue to share his path and is excited to take advantage of this opportunity with the Nets.