In an op-ed Meghan McCain shared, she left her two cents on the explosive Scandoval that rocked the world and Vanderpump Rules. While most people have been on the side of the victim Ariana Madix, McCain shared that she actually felt more compassion for Raquel Leviss, the cheater, than Madix, per TooFab.

“This was TV gold. It was the kind of real-life car crash that any connoisseur of unscripted slop relishes,” McCain started. “But somewhere along the way — something went terribly wrong. Tom Sandoval and Raquel were smothered in hate — real hate. As ‘Scandoval' played out in the media for months, I found myself feeling more compassion for Raquel than Ariana.”

“Yes, she and Tom had behaved terribly. But she took responsibility for what she did, and she was clearly suffering,” McCain added.

She then went on to discuss the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion episode in which Ariana Madix and her co stars attacked both Sandoval and Leviss. “The scene on the Bravo stage was nothing short of a bloodbath. If wine was served, it would have been thrown,” she wrote.

Although “Raquel apologized profusely,” it “wasn't enough” to stop the “vitriol” being thrown at Raquel by her cast mates according to McCain: “There was blood in the water and frenzy couldn't be stopped.”

“Reality television is meant to be escapism, not sadism. Yet that's what this became,” she continued. “Raquel was shaking and crying. And it all may have taken a terrifying toll.”

Meghan McCain concluded her piece with a direct note to Bravo and how they should treat Vanderpump Rules scandals and events from here on out. “Bravo shouldn't forget about Raquel Leviss — they should be thanking her,” she wrote. “‘Scandoval' brought the show and the network a degree of cultural significance that they have never achieved before.”