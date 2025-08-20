The Los Angeles Angels may not be in the playoff hunt this August, but Jo Adell is giving fans something worth watching. Despite a 6-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, Adell launched two solo home runs, raising his season total to 28 and putting him within striking distance of a key team milestone.

The performance was part of a standout night for the 26-year-old outfielder, who delivered a 452-foot bomb to center in the 7th inning, followed by a game-tying shot to left in the 8th. The second blast left his bat at 115.3 mph, highlighting the elite power he's brought to the Angels lineup during the 2025 season.

Following the game, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times took to X (formerly Twitter) to note the historical context.

“Taylor Ward: 29 HR Jo Adell: 28 HR

Last time two Angels had 30 HR in a season and neither one was named Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani: 2012.

Mark Trumbo had 32. Albert Pujols had 30. (Trout had 30 too.)”

For a team sitting at 60-66 and trailing by nine games in the AL West, these individual moments are becoming the highlights of a rebuilding year. Taylor Ward and Adell are not just producing — they’re carrying the load. Ward, often one of the team’s most consistent hitters, has already eclipsed several of his previous career highs. Adell, meanwhile, is finally enjoying a breakout campaign after years of inconsistency.

Through 119 games, Adell is batting .233 with 28 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 95 hits. While his average remains modest, his power and improved plate presence are undeniable. These developments suggest that the Angels home run leaders may soon look very different from years past — and that’s not a bad thing in the post-Ohtani era.

Ward has a .237 batting average with 111 hits, 29 homers, 92 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 124 games this season. His power numbers have surged in 2025, and he’s on pace to surpass career highs across multiple categories. As one of the few veterans still producing, he’s been a stabilizing force amid the team’s transitional year.

The story of the Angels season hasn’t been about standings or postseason hopes, but rather about emergence. Homegrown talent like Adell stepping into a major role gives the club something to build on moving forward. His recent surge only amplifies hopes that the power-hitting outfielder can be a long-term cornerstone.

As the season winds down, the home run chase by Adell and Ward has become a storyline worth watching. While it won’t change the standings, the milestone offers fans a reminder that not all victories come in the win column. Sometimes, it’s about glimpses of what’s next — and this duo is swinging their way into the Angels’ future.