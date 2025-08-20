With less than a month remaining in the WNBA regular season, the Indiana Fever have faced multiple obstacles. One of the toughest has been for 29-year-old guard Sophie Cunningham, who is already sidelined with a torn MCL. Cunningham revealed that the WNBA has fined her once again — this time for comments about rookie sensation Paige Bueckers.

Cunningham shared the news during the August 13 episode of her Show Me Something podcast, where she recapped Indiana’s narrow 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings the night before.

“I love Paige to death, do not get me wrong … I think she’s a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving [Bueckers] every whistle last night,” Cunningham said. “Like you literally couldn’t touch her. If you’re going to do that, then give it to our guards,” she added, according to Sports Illustrated.

The remarks did not sit well with the league. On the following episode of her show, Cunningham confirmed the WNBA had issued another penalty.

“I’m officially 3 for 3 on being fined by the WNBA. They didn’t like my comments on Paige Bueckers. I didn’t even say anything bad,” she admitted. Her co-host, West Wilson, responded in disbelief: “Again??”

For Bueckers, the situation seemed far less serious. Asked about Cunningham’s comments before a later game, the Wings rookie downplayed it, saying only:

“Everyone is entitled to their own unique personal opinion.” Still, the league’s decision marked Cunningham’s third fine in less than a month, cementing her reputation as one of the most outspoken and controversial voices in the WNBA.

This latest sanction adds to two earlier incidents. In late July, Cunningham was fined $500 after posting a TikTok video mocking referees by lip-syncing to Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild with the caption “@ some refs.” Days later, during the debut episode of her podcast, she openly criticized officiating inconsistency around the league. That earned her a $1,500 fine, a steep increase that showed the WNBA would not overlook repeated behavior.

Although she continues to make headlines for her comments, Cunningham is dealing with a much larger challenge away from the court. The veteran guard tore her MCL in the Fever’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun, an injury that requires surgery and could keep her sidelined for up to five months.

