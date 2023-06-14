There were three parts to the Vanderpump Rules reunion, and Andy Cohen, who hosted the episodes, shared what scene was cut from the show. The scene that didn't make the cut was Raquel Leviss's response to Ariana Madix's speech defending the former beauty queen's honor, per E! News.

During his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, the host shared that he asked Raquel Leviss about the heartfelt speech Ariana Madix made about her before she found out about the months long affair. “Yes, I did,” Cohen confirmed. “I asked her in my one-on-one, and I asked her when we were all there, and I asked Ariana about it.”

However, the scene “didn't make the cut.” This was disappointing because: “There was so much there,” Cohen said.

The speech he was referring to was the one that aired in May. In it, Madix expressed her love for her former BFF Leviss during a birthday glamping trip. “Raquel's my friend,” Madix said, “and she's someone that's kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her.”

After the Scandoval broke, Madix confronted Leviss on the Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes. Madix didn't feel quite as mushy as she did during that heartfelt speech. She felt betrayed by her former friend, calling Leviss “diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman.”

But Cohen was impressed by Leviss' poise throughout the episode. “She took it all on the chin like a champ,” he said, “and those people all had stuff to say to her, and they were relentless, and she just sat there and took it. I would've thought that she would've walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again.”