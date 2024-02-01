Netizens brutally trolled Rohit Sharma after Geoffrey Boycott called out his numbers in red-ball cricket following India's defeat to England.

Netizens brutally trolled Rohit Sharma after England legend Geoffrey Boycott called out his numbers in red-ball cricket following India's shocking defeat to the Three Lions in the first Test in Hyderabad.

India was in a commanding position in the match after dismissing the Three Lions for 246 in their first innings before taking a 190-run lead, thanks to important contributions of 86 and 87 from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, respectively.

However, England erased the lead and set a 231-run target for India after Ollie Pope produced a knock for the ages, hitting 196 on a turning track in Hyderabad.

With Ollie Pope going all guns blazing, Rohit Sharma's defensive tactics allowed England to pile on a monumental total of 420 in their second essay.

This helped the Three Lions to set a target of 231 runs for India in the fourth innings, which eventually proved to be a bit too much for Rohit Sharma and his men as India lost the game by 28 runs.

India's shock defeat at the hands of the English team also opened the doors for Rohit Sharma's criticism as many former and current cricketers were left unimpressed by his captaincy.

Geoffrey Boycott and a number of other players ridiculed his fielding ploys during England's second essay.

“Their captain Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best. He makes pretty cameos but has only scored two Test hundreds at home in four years,” Geoffrey Boycott wrote in his column for a British publication.

“They are also weak in the field. This India team is ripe for the taking, and England have a golden chance to be the first side to topple them on their own patch for 12 years. India badly miss Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja has a hamstring injury and will not play the second Test,” he mentioned.

“India are due a defeat at home. The signs are good, as they have lost Kohli, Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Rishabh Pant and are playing opponents full of confidence after a remarkable win. England must take this rare opportunity,” Geoffrey Boycott suggested.

Geoffrey Boycott's remarks ignited a debate on social media, with lovers of Indian cricket accepting that the retired England batter's opinion about the India skipper was indeed true.

Others called Rohit Sharma a “liability” before urging him to retire from the sport before the selectors humiliate him by sacking him.

Why will he look forward to scoring big when people is literally here to give him selfless and impact merchant shouts for cameos 😂😂 team doesn't matter for him, his self image maintaining>>>> — 𝖯𝖮𝖳𝖳⁷⁶⁵ (@KlolZone) January 31, 2024

He is the biggest fraud — Hype (@CZontheroll) January 31, 2024

He was finished, it's better to retire before any humilation he faces from critics & cricket fans. MI took best decision to sack him from captaincy so they will replace him if he won't bat good in upcoming IPL.. — Scofield𝕏🚩 (@_RCBfan) January 31, 2024

Rohit is a liability in this team. He will gobble up next few ICC events as well, mark my words. — kenny g (@opinionatedude0) January 31, 2024

Prior to Geoffrey Boycott, former England skipper Michael Vaughan blamed Rohit Sharma for India's defeat in the first Test against the Three Lions in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Michael Vaughan, who rated Rohit Sharma's captaincy as “average” during the five-day fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, underlined that India would have never lost the game if Virat Kohli had led the hosts in the Telangana capital.

“They miss Virat Kohli's captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat's captaincy, India wouldn't have lost the game,” Michael Vaughan said on a television show.

“Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely,” the former England skipper added.

“I thought Rohit Sharma's captaincy was very, very average. I thought he was so reactive, I don't think he manoeuvred his field or was proactive with his bowling changes. And he didn't have any answer to Ollie Pope's sweeps or reverse sweeps,” Michael Vaughan explained in his column for The Telegraph.

“The greatest spinner I've seen, Shane Warne, would go around the wicket and get the player to sweep the leg side and say good luck trying to do that. I didn’t see that any of that from India,” he elaborated.

“It was just all too easy. The way that England play, they will always score boundaries. And by spreading the field, Sharma was basically saying that his bowlers' best balls would still go for one,” Michael Vaughan stressed.

“Beating this India team away is simply the finest England Test match victory of my lifetime. There have been some sensational England away wins over the years. But what England have just done in Hyderabad tops them all: it's number one for me,” he continued.

“No one does that to India in their backyard. Look at what England have overcome. India are one of the finest Test teams ever at home. The wicket had real turn. And England had a first-innings deficit of 190 runs. India have never lost a Test at home when conceding such a big lead – it's really incredible what England have achieved. It is the best win full stop – at home or away – in all the time I have been involved in English cricket,” Michael Vaughan reckoned.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen underlined that Ollie Pope's stunning knock destroyed India's confidence, and that's where Rohit Sharma and his men lost the fight in the Test match.

“This partnership has destroyed India's soul. England have put itself in a commanding position. Psychologically a lead over 200 is a huge blow for India. Batting in the fourth innings is incredibly difficult. There's a reason why teams don't chase big totals in the fourth innings of a Test match. It is very tough,” Kevin Pietersen said on Star Sports.

“With every single boundary, a head dropped in the field,” he added.

Rohit Sharma's tactics were questioned by India veteran Dinesh Karthik.

“India have been too defensive. I can understand being defensive to Pope but to Tom Hartley, Jadeja and Ashwin should get attacking fielders and not so many sweepers,” Dinesh Karthik expressed.

Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri and former spinner Murali Karthik blasted the team's negative body language on the field.

“India's body language has been listless ever since that partnership between Ben Foakes and Ollie Pope. They have waited for things to happen,” Murali Kartik noted.

“The body language is dropping. This is an unknown territory for India. You can sense the home team is under pressure. They are not used to visiting teams pilling on 400-plus runs in the third innings,” Ravi Shastri pointed out.

England captain Ben Stokes described his team's triumph as their greatest since he became the skipper in April 2022.