Los Angeles Dodgers veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw was a highlight reel at the All-Star game on Tuesday. He may not have put on an All-Star-like performance, but he wasn't hard to miss.

Kershaw traded playful barbs with Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz while mic'd up during the game. Speaking of the Hall of Fame, he earned the nomination from Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres.

On the Dodgers side, Kershaw also received high praise from New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, per Johnny Flores Jr. and Cody Stavenhagen.

Alonso went on to say that Kershaw belongs among a select few players who left an indelible impact on the Dodgers.

“He’s probably one of the Mount Rushmore guys in Dodger history,” New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said.

This year, Kershaw is 4-1 with an ERA of 3.38. He also has 35 strikeouts and recently secured his 3,000 career strikeout.

He is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a 12-time All-Star. In addition, Kershaw is an NL MVP winner (2014), a pitching Triple Crown winner (2011), and a World Series champion (2020).

In the context of the Dodgers, Kershaw has, without doubt, cemented his rightful place among the best.

Considering Clayton Kershaw's place among the Dodgers' best

He first joined the organization in 2008 and has been in Los Angeles ever since. As a result, Kershaw has amassed a record of 216-95 with the Dodgers.

As far as great players are concerned, the Dodgers certainly have more than most. Going back to the old days of Brooklyn to their first season in Los Angeles in 1958.

The names are plentiful Jackie Robinson, Duke Snyder, Sandy Koufax, Roy Campanella, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, and many others.

For Kershaw, a man who has spent his entire career in LA, there's a good case to be made for him on the Mount Rushmore of greats.

Granted he has some strong contenders, but nevertheless he's in the conversation.

That alone is telling.