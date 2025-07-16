The Houston Texans made multiple aggressive moves to improve the roster this offseason. One of the most surprising moves was trading for former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. It seems the former Eagle still has beef with his former team, even after winning Super Bowl 59.

Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson took another shot at the Eagles during a recent interview on The Pivot podcast.

“Scared of a competitor,” Gardner-Johnson answered when asked why he is no longer in Philadelphia. “Simple as that.”

Gardner-Johnson replied “you can't program a dawg” when asked what he meant by that.

This is not the first time Gardner-Johnson has lashed out at his former team. He also took a slight shot at the Eagles during an interview back in June.

Gardner-Johnson also suggested he was blamed for a postseason practice fight, which could have contributed to the trade decision.

“We had a little scrum at practice,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Nothing, just offense versus defense, but who's the culprit of it? Me. I guess, because we're competing. Well, you tell me the period is live. You're telling us not to compete during a live period, but it's a live period, and we're getting ready for a playoff game?”

Gardner-Johnson also expressed frustration at NFL teams wanting him to be an outspoken leader, but also repeatedly asking him to stand down.

“You want me to be a leader and outspoken, but then you want me to sit back,” Gardner-Johnson said. “There's nowhere been a locker room where I had a single issue with a teammate.”

Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson apologizes to Eagles veterans after “ring” comments

To his credit, Gardner-Johnson held himself responsible for his comments during the interview.

He apologized for posting a video on social media declaring the Eagles “probably won't see a ring without me” after his trade.

Gardner-Johnson explained that he retracts his emotional reaction because it was disrespectful to Philadelphia's veteran players.

“It's a disrespect to Jalen Carter, A.J. Brown — I can name all those guys on that team — Lane Johnson,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Because Lane is my big vet and Lane would tell me, ‘Hey, [C.J.], I got your back, but when you do too much, I don't got your back. And that's one of those moments that's too much.' Because it's taken away from his career. He done it. He done it before me. Apologizing to the guys in Philly, I got nothing against them. And if they win six more rings without me, they deserve it, because that's the type of players they are.”

The Eagles are the offseason favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Philadelphia probably won't lose any sleep over Gardner-Johnson's comments.

Regardless, it is great to see him take responsibility for his previous statements.