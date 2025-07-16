As the Portland Trail Blazers navigate the early stages of a high-stakes ownership transition, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made one thing clear. Any new ownership group will be expected to address the aging Moda Center, or risk greater consequences down the line. Speaking from Las Vegas during the NBA's annual Summer League, Silver reaffirmed the league’s desire to keep the Trail Blazers in Portland. However, he quickly added a key caveat.

“The city of Portland likely needs a new arena,” Silver said, via Rip City Radio 620. “So that will be part of the challenge for any new ownership group coming in.”

The Blazers were officially put up for sale in May by the estate of late owner Paul Allen, beginning a process that could take more than a year. While there’s no concrete update on the sale, Silver’s remarks underscore a long-simmering issue. The viability of the Moda Center, which opened in 1995.

How long have the Trail Blazers called Moda Center home?

Portland’s current lease with the city runs through 2030, with an extension option to 2035. That short runway means new owners will be forced to make tough decisions about the arena’s future. Whether through major renovations or a brand-new facility, the NBA wants a more modern, revenue-generating home for Rip City basketball.

The league’s push aligns with a broader pattern. As valuations climb, Portland’s franchise is estimated at $3.65 billion, and owners expect quicker returns. And for franchises not in glamorous markets, shiny new arenas are often the best bargaining chip. The specter of relocation, even if not explicitly stated, becomes a tool in securing public support or city funding.

Silver’s arena challenge is not just a comment. It’s a strategic marker. It sets the tone for negotiations to come, and it publicly links the team’s permanence in Portland with the city’s willingness to invest in infrastructure.

For now, the message remains diplomatic: The NBA wants the Blazers in Portland. But the subtext is clear. Unless Moda Center’s future is resolved, nothing can be guaranteed.