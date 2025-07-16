Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw wasn’t expecting to be in the MLB All-Star Game. The legendary ace is 4–1 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 starts this season. Kershaw didn’t make the 2025 MLB All-Star Game by vote or stats, but as a “legend pick.” It’s a special selection by the commissioner’s office, meant to honor iconic players in the twilight of their careers.

At first, Kershaw wasn’t sure how to feel about it.

“My initial response was just, you don’t ever want to take somebody’s spot or you don’t ever want to be a sideshow,” he admitted. “You just want to be a part of it because you deserve it.”

The humility was vintage Kershaw. After all, as a pitcher who has defined excellence for over a decade, Kershaw found it awkward to receive an honor he didn’t earn through his numbers. However, as the festivities unfolded, his perspective began to shift.

By the end of the night, Kershaw no longer saw himself as a sideshow. He saw himself as part of something bigger.

Clayton Kershaw acknowledged that the All-Star Game can be hard at times for players. “It’s a lot of travel. Lots of stress, chaos, family, all the stuff, but it’s meaningful. It’s impactful for the game. It’s important for the game. We have the best All-Star Game of any sport.”

Kershaw’s change of heart reflected not only his own legacy but also a deep understanding of the game's larger narrative. His presence wasn’t just symbolic, it was a reminder of the consistency, grace, and competitiveness he brought to the mound every year. Fittingly, Clayton Kershaw recently cemented his place in history by recording his 3,000th career strikeout with the Dodgers.

As one of the last active links to a previous era of dominant pitching, Kershaw’s inclusion now feels less like a favor and more like a rightful tribute. He embraced the role, not because he needed validation, but because he understood the responsibility.

“To be here, to realize your responsibility in the sport, is important,” he said.

And with that, a legend stood tall, not just as a player, but as a steward of the game.